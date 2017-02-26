Nation, Current Affairs

‘ISIS siblings’ planned to upload videos of terror strike to spread fear: ATS

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
The ATS said that the duo were on their terror radar since last three months.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Rajkot/Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS on Sunday arrested two brothers with suspected ISIS links who allegedly hatched plans to conduct "lone-wolf" attacks in the state.

Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem, who have MCA and BCA degrees respectively, were allegedly in contact with ISIS handlers and were planning to target religious places like Chotila, police said, adding they have recovered bomb-making material from them.

Based on a specific information about their alleged activities "inspired by the jihadi ideology of ISIS", ATS officials nabbed Wasim from Rajkot and his younger brother Naeem from Bhavnagar during an early morning operation, said officials.

According to Inspector General of Gujarat ATS, J K Bhatt, explosives as well as jihadi literature were found from these suspected ISIS operatives during raids at their residences in Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

"We have been keeping a close watch on them since last three months, as they were found to be in contact with ISIS through Skype and other social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Whatsapp. We conducted raids in Rajkot and Bhavnagar and nabbed the duo," Bhatt told reporters in Ahmedabad.

Investigation has revealed that the two had planned to attack the famous temple at Chotila town of Surendranagar district, ATS ACP B S Chavda said.

He said that to create terror, they planned to record and upload the video of the attack on social media. They had also planned to carry out blasts at different places and also set on fire vehicles to spread terror, Chavda said.

The brothers, who had degrees in computer application, were indoctrinated in jihadi philosophy during the last two years after coming in contact with ISIS literature online, Chavda  said.

They were also in touch with ISIS' controversial preacher Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi, arrested by NIA in February 2016, said the officer.

"They were on our radar since last three months. When we arrested them, they were in the process of making an improvised bomb to carry out lone-wolf style attacks," he said.

Lone wolf style attacks are those wherein a person prepares and commits violent acts alone without assistance from any group. However, he or she may be influenced by the ideology of an external group, and may act in support of such a group.

Arif Ramodiya, the father of the suspects, claimed that he did not have any knowledge about the activities of his sons.

According to him, Wasim used to work at a Rajkot-based graphic designing firm after completing his MCA, while Naeem used to work with a ship recycling unit in Bhavnagar after completing his BCA.

"I came to know about the activities of my sons only after police raided my residence and arrested Wasim. I had absolutely no idea about their allegiance with ISIS.

"No one from my family knew about it. This is really shameful for me. It has ruined my reputation," said Arif, who was visibly shocked over the arrests.

Tags: isis, rajkot, chotial temple, isis in india

Related Stories

Image for representational purpose only

ISIS suspects arrested in Gujarat, wanted to target Saurashtra temple

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested a Kerala resident, in connection with its probe in alleged ISIS module.
26 Feb 2017 1:26 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
 

Sex robot holiday resorts may change the tourism industry forever

Sex robots may also have different personality traits that can be activated manually (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vyapam scam: Candidates 'lied' middlemen were dead: CBI

Image for representational purpose only

Armed forces conduct major exercise to test combat readiness

Representational Image: (Photo: AFP)

What did OPS do to probe mystery behind Jaya's death, asks MK Stalin

Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin (Photo: file)

Corbett Director removed after his shoot-at-sight order

Image for representational purpose only

Foreign Secretary to discuss on H-1B visa, security of Indians during us trip

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham