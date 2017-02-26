Nation, Current Affairs

Don't invoke religious sentiments for votes, EC warns political parties

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Such remarks easily reach places where election process is on and disturbs the level playing field for other candidates, EC said.
The poll watchdog also said some of the statements were made from places where the model code is not in force. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The poll watchdog also said some of the statements were made from places where the model code is not in force. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of some politicians allegedly making statements invoking religious sentiments, the Election Commission on Saturday dubbed it as an unhealthy trend and asked them to desist from such remarks.

In a letter sent to leaders of all recognised political parties, the poll panel advised leaders to observe "self-imposed restraint" while campaigning.

EC notice
EC notice 2
 

"The Commission has noted with dismay that (past) advisories are not having the desired result and has noted a disturbing tendency of inflammatory statements being made by political leaders with underlying object of mixing religion with election campaign," it said.

The poll watchdog also said some of the statements were made from places where the model code is not in force.

It said in this electronic age, such remarks easily reach places where election process is on and disturbs the level playing field for other candidates.

Urging parties and leaders to "reverse the trend", the Commission said such speeches indicate an "unhealthy trend" which is a cause of concern.

Tags: election commission (ec), political parties, up polls, assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

Before polls, EC warns parties against seeking votes in name of religion

The SC had earlier held that any appeal to vote or to refrain from voting for a candidate on the grounds of religion is corrupt practice.
24 Jan 2017 8:46 PM
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

No politician can seek votes in the name of religion, caste or creed: SC

SC added that the 'relationship between man and God' is a personal choice and the state is forbidden to interfere in it.
02 Jan 2017 11:05 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Won't be part of films celebrating misogyny': Prithviraj pays tribute to actress

Prithviraj had previously expressed his anger at the incident through a powerful Facebook post.
 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
 

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscars 2017 with legendary singer Mick Jagger!

Priyanka Chopra with Mick Jagger
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Removing Jaya's portraits will not remove her from people's hearts: OPS

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

KPCC secretaries want Karnataka CM to sack advisor

CM Siddaramaiah speaks during a meeting on the development of Brindavan Gardens at KRS, in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

Sunday Story: Sharavathy villages — Pristine valley, deceptive serenity

The board put up at the entrance to the Sharavathy Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and (inset) a villager grazing cattle in the valley

Bengaluru: Double BMTC buses, half fares

BMTC buses are the lifeline of the city. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Row over naming road after mayor’s father

Mayor G.Padmavathi with BBMP officials. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham