17 churchgoers killed, 62 injured in Meghalaya road mishap

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 8:08 pm IST
People from 3 villages were travelling in the truck and were on their way to attend a church service.
 Meanwhile, Meghalaya Health minister Roshan Warjri visited the city hospital and met the injured persons. (Photo: Twitter)

Shillong: At least 17 people were killed and 62 injured when a truck ferrying them to a church service overturned after hitting a concrete railing in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at Nongspung village, about 11 km away from the district headquarters Nongstoin.

"The truck overturned after hitting the railing at the side of the road due to overspeeding," Superintendent of Police of West Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtnger said.

12 people died on the spot, while five succumbed to their injuries at the Nongstoin Civil Hospital, the SP said.

Those seriously injured were taken to different hospitals including Shillong Civil Hospital and NEIGRHIMS.

People from three villages -- Nginiong, Mawbyrkong and Nongbudum -- were travelling in the truck and were on their way to Nonglang village for attending a Synod (church service).

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Health minister Roshan Warjri visited the city hospital and met the injured persons.

Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh expressed condolences to all the bereaved families.

