search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After scoring half century in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 1 run before being dismissed . (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Kohli, Vijay solid after Pujara's dismissal
 
Nation, Current Affairs

To bolster ties, India awards Padma Shri to 10 ASEAN achievers

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Decision to confer the Padma Shri on one achiever from each ASEAN country was taken as India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit.
One individual from each ASEAN country was chosen on Thursday for the Padma Award, in an unprecedented move to promote India's ties with the 10-member bloc. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)
 One individual from each ASEAN country was chosen on Thursday for the Padma Award, in an unprecedented move to promote India's ties with the 10-member bloc. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

New Delhi: One individual from each ASEAN country was chosen on Thursday for the Padma Award, in an unprecedented move to promote India's ties with the 10-member bloc.

The decision to confer the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, on one achiever from each ASEAN country was taken as India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit started in New Delhi on Thursday.

 

In a first, all the 10 ASEAN leaders will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

"In an unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding and on occasion of silver jubilee of India ASEAN partnership and our Republic Day, PM @narendramodi announced Padma Shri award for one individual from each ASEAN country," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Achievers from ASEAN nations chosen for the Padma Shri are -- Haji Abdullah Bin MalaiHaji Othman of Brunei for medicine; Hun Many of Cambodia for public affairs; Nyoman Nuarta of Indonesia for art; Bounlap Keokangna of Laos for art and Thant Myint-U of Myanmar for public affairs.

Others include Jose Ma Joey Concepcion of the Philippines for trade and industry; Tommy Koh of Singapore for public affairs; Somdet Phra Ariya Wongsa Khottayan of Thailand who is the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand; and Nguyen Tien Thien of Vietnam who is the Secretary General of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Tags: asean achievers, padma shri, padma award, india-asean commemorative summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chinese woman pays 5 million Yuan to marry man 15 yrs younger

The 38-year-old woman offered the money to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man to accept the marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

SUV ends up in frozen lake as driver blindly follows directions from GPS

He was using an app called Waze which is owned by Google (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Live streaming, telecast, timings and more

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction, which happens to be one of the biggest auctions in the history of the tournament, will take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Snake lover killed by pet 8-foot python he had since hatchling

Family members of keen snake handler Dan Brandon said that the snake was “his baby” at an inquest hearing. (Facebook screengrab/ Dan Brnadon)
 

Facial recognition test: iPhone X vs Samsung A8+ vs OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 are the best of all smartphones featuring facial recognition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ASEAN heads as chief guests for 69th Republic Day, security upped in Delhi

The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty by laying a wreath. (Photo: PTI)

Fertility centre opens at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

The centre was inaugurated on Thursday with a minimal staff. It requires trained specialists to ensure that the fertility centre operates properly.

Tulu activists gherao agitating Karnataka Rakshana Vedike men

KRV activists

Carcasses of 2 tigers, jumbo shock Bandipur National Park officials

The carcasses of two young tigers in the Bandipur range forest. (Photo:DC)

Hubballi: Farmers sell tea, vent anger at PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham