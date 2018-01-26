Clad in colourful safa, Modi walks down Rajpath, greets people after R-Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Breaking away from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a long walk on the Rajpath to greet the spectators after the Republic Day Parade on Friday, amid cheers and chants of "Modi, Modi".

Sporting a saffron, red and green coloured 'safa', Modi waved at the crowd enthusiastically as he walked on the Rajpath with his security personnel trying to keep pace with him and his motorcade following.

The cheers grew louder as he went close to seating enclosures with the spectators waving back at him and jostling to get a glimpse of the prime minister.

This is not the first time that Modi went past the security cover to greet audience. Last year, after his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi moved out of his security cordon to shake hands with children.