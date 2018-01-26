search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After scoring half century in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 1 run before being dismissed . (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Kohli, Vijay solid after Pujara's dismissal
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Ashok Chakra awarded to IAF commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala posthumously

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2018, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
The award was received by Nirala's wife, mother. After giving the award, the President was seen wiping his face, eyes with handkerchief.
The award was received by Corporal Nirala's wife Sushmanand and his mother Malti Devi at the majestic Rajpath during the 69th Republic Day. (Photo: ANI)
 The award was received by Corporal Nirala's wife Sushmanand and his mother Malti Devi at the majestic Rajpath during the 69th Republic Day. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, awarded India's highest peacetime military decoration Ashok Chakra posthumously to Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud commando Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, who laid down his life after gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The award was received by Corporal Nirala's wife Sushmanand and his mother Malti Devi at the majestic Rajpath.

 

After presenting the award, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen wiping his face and eyes with his handkerchief.

After presenting the award, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen wiping his face and eyes with his handkerchief. (Photo: Screengrab)After presenting the award, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen wiping his face and eyes with his handkerchief. (Photo: Screengrab)

Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit of the IAF, a detachment of which was attached to a Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of 'Op Rakshak' in Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 18, 2017, an offensive was launched in Chanderger village of Bandipora district based on specific intelligence. The Garud detachment covertly approached the target house where the terrorists were hiding and laid a close quarter ambush.

"Corporal Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists.

"Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen," according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

While the detachment laid in wait, six terrorists hiding in the house, rushed out, shooting and lobbing grenades at the Garuds.

"Corporal Nirala, disregarding personal safety and displaying indomitable courage, retaliated with effective lethal fire and gunned down two category 'A' terrorists and injured two others," the statement said.

In the violent exchange of fire, Corporal Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire. Despite being critically injured, he continued the retaliatory fire.

Nirala succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds.

The gunfight resulted in the killing of six terrorists.

"Corporal Nirala exhibited most conspicuous gallantry in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice," it added.

(Photo: (Photo: Twitter | @airnewsalerts)(Photo: (Photo: Twitter | @airnewsalerts)

Tags: ashok chakra, iaf garud commando corporal, jyoti prakash nirala, 69th republic day, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chinese woman pays 5 million Yuan to marry man 15 yrs younger

The 38-year-old woman offered the money to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man to accept the marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

SUV ends up in frozen lake as driver blindly follows directions from GPS

He was using an app called Waze which is owned by Google (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Live streaming, telecast, timings and more

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction, which happens to be one of the biggest auctions in the history of the tournament, will take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Snake lover killed by pet 8-foot python he had since hatchling

Family members of keen snake handler Dan Brandon said that the snake was “his baby” at an inquest hearing. (Facebook screengrab/ Dan Brnadon)
 

Facial recognition test: iPhone X vs Samsung A8+ vs OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 are the best of all smartphones featuring facial recognition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bike stunt by women, air show catches eyeballs at 69th Republic Day parade

The highlight of the parade was the motorcycle contingent, 'Seema Bhawani', comprising women personnel of the BSF that showcased their skills for the first time at the parade. (Photo: Twitter | @airnewsalerts)

Clad in colourful safa, Modi walks down Rajpath, greets people after R-Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Modify order on taking Aadhaar for bail in 10 days: SC to C'garh HC

The January 5 order of the high court had created much hue and cry in the Naxal-affected state, as a large number of accused continued to languish in jails despite getting bail. (Photo: File)

No bitterness with Congress anymore, says Sharad Pawar as 2019 nears

Nationalist Congress Party chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said there was no bitterness between the NCP and the Congress now. (Photo: File | PTI)

Music maestro Illaiyaraja, cricketer MS Dhoni among Padma awardees

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the 11th cricketer to receive the Padma Bhushan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham