Video: Watch India’s 68th Republic Day parade at Rajpath

New Delhi: India on Thursday celebrated its 68th Republic Day with a grand parade at the iconic Rajpath in the national capital.

The Republic Day parade started with the salute of Parade Commander Lt. Gen. M.M. Narwane, GoC, Delhi Area.

A total of four helicopters paved the way for the parade commander.

The main highlight of this year's Parade is the fly-past from Tejas, India's single-seat, single-jet engine and multi-role light fighter which is designed for the Indian Army and Navy.

Another is the marching contingent of National Security Guards (NSG), who are popularly known as black cat commandos.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day with an eye on the movement of animals in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might use them as suicide bombers.