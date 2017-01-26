Nation, Current Affairs

India, UAE to cooperate on counterterrorism, increase trade by 60 per cent

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Modi appreciated the support extended by UAE on specific issues of security concern to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an At-Home reception on the occasion of 68th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an At-Home reception on the occasion of 68th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Terming their ties as "time-tested", India and the UAE resolved to further intensify wide- ranging bilateral engagements including in strategic areas of security, defence, energy and decided to come up with an action plan by June to increase bilateral trade by 60 per cent over the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who held comprehensive talks yesterday, also expressed satisfaction over the ties having been matured into a robust relationship across a broad spectrum of political, economic, trade and investment, energy, defence and security spheres.

An India-UAE joint statement, issued today, said the two leaders reiterated that the ongoing close cooperation on a range of security issues, particularly on counterterrorism, maritime security and cyber-security remained a key pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Modi appreciated the support extended by UAE on specific issues of security concern to India as the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of law enforcement, anti-money laundering, smuggling of fake currency, drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational organised crimes.

The two leaders agreed to provide further impetus to defence relations, including through joint exercises, training of naval, air and land forces, as also in the area of coastal defence and through participation in defence exhibitions etc.

Asserting that the UAE and India must continue to cooperate closely in order to expand mutual trade and economic opportunities, leveraging the strategic bonds, the two sides decided to conduct required studies to come up with action plans by June 2017 in order to develop a medium and long term strategy for increasing bilateral trade by 60 percent over the next five years, the statement said.

These would focus on identification of potential sectors and the impeding tariff and non-tariff barriers, exploring opportunities in services sector and formulating a sector- specific strategy to boost two way trade and investments, it added.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress achieved in the eighth round of Joint Defence Cooperation Committee talks held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016, the two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee this year.

India and the UAE expressed common resolve to bolster cooperation and exchanges on countering piracy in their shared maritime domain in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean regions and to exchange experiences in maritime security, including joint anti-piracy training and exercises, the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the UAE Armed Forces for their participation in the Republic Day parade.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in realising the USD 75 billion target for UAE investments in India's plans for rapid expansion of next generation infrastructure development with Modi inviting the UAE's participation in India's National Infrastructure Investment Master Fund as an anchor investor.

The two leaders agreed that the Joint Working Group, formed under the MoU on the framework for facilitating the participation of UAE Institutional Investors in National

Infrastructure Investment Fund, should meet regularly to boost investment ties to realise the full potential.

As per the statement, the UAE side reaffirmed its interest in investing in infrastructure development in India, especially in priority areas such as energy, power generation and transmission, defence production, industrial corridors and parks, railways, roads, ports, shipping and logistics.

The UAE side expressed interest in the coastal surveillance systems developed by India, it said.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen their mechanisms for exchange of information in tax matters under the existing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

Keeping in view the importance of energy security as a key aspect of the strategic partnership, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current level of energy sector cooperation, acknowledging the UAE as among the largest suppliers of crude oil to India.

The two leaders agreed to explore ways to transform the buyer-seller relationship in the energy sector to one of the deeper partnership focusing on investment and joint ventures in petrochemical complexes, and cooperation in joint exploration in India, the UAE and in third countries.

Underlining the ongoing space cooperation, the two leaders agreed that the joint working group established under the ambit of an MoU would meet during 2017 to explore a long-term plan to identify and implement projects of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness at the UAE's plan to launch a Mars Mission in 2021.

With a strong presence of Indian community in the UAE, the two sides agreed to hold the next Meeting of India-UAE Joint Committee on Manpower Issues in the first half of 2017 and to work towards early conclusion of a revised MoU on labour and manpower.

In a bid to further expand and develop cooperation in the civil aviation sector, the two sides agreed to convene consultations between their respective authorities in the first half of 2017 to discuss key areas of mutual interest.

Other issues discussed included cruise tourism between the two countries and UNSC reforms with Modi thanking the visiting leader for the consistent support expressed by the UAE for India's candidature for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

The UAE leader also invited the President and the Prime Minister to visit the UAE at mutually convenient time.

Tags: mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, narendra modi, uae, republic day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on as General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Adu Dhabi take photo from his mobile during the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan joins select group of leaders to grace India’s R-Day

Last year, French President Francois Hollande was the Chief Guest, while in 2015 US President Barack Obama had graced the occasion.
26 Jan 2017 12:48 PM
PM Modi with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Modi signs 14 pacts with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Zayed Al Nahyan

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day function in New Delhi tomorrow.
25 Jan 2017 1:39 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On R-Day, government buildings lit up in Indian flag colours

Rashtrapati Bhavan lit up on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rain plays spoilsport for President's 'At Home' function, venue shifted

President Pranab Mukherjee exchanges greetings with Congress President Sonia Gandhi during an At Home reception organised on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan captures 36 Indian fishermen, seizes 6 boats

These fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). (Photo: Representational Image)

No alliance with BJP ever again, fight begins now: Shiv Sena chief

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Take cognisance of BJP's remarks on Ram Temple: Mayawati to CEC

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham