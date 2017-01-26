Live: India celebrates 68th Republic Day, Modi lays wreath at India Gate

A view of Rajpath decked up for Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The 68th Republic Day Parade will showcase India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath tomorrow.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.

Here are the highlights:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 3 services chiefs pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

Led by Wing Commander Ramesh Kumar Dubey, the parade will start with four Mi-17 helicopters, flying an Indian flag and three other helicopters flying ensigns of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, will shower flower petals.

This will be followed by Parade Commander Lt Gen Manoj Naravane and his second-in-command, Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai paying respects to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – the President of India.

Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will also be follow the Parade Commander.

A contingent of UAE soldiers, along with its music band will lead the parade.

Major attraction of the parade would be marching of India's only mounted Calvary with its majestic horses.

The parade will also witness the heroic motor bike stunts by defence personnel. One of the major highlights parade will be the fly past by Mi-35 helicopters, indigenous combat light aircraft Tejas, Jaguars and Sukohis. However, these two events will be carried out at the fag end of the parade.

The army will also showcase its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour, its Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, Transportable Satellite Terminal and Akash Weapon System. Another attraction will be the Dhanush Gun system. Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra will then make a fly-past.

The R-Day parade will also witness Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Training Centre and combined band of Punjab Regimental Centre, Sikh Regimental Centre, Madras Engineering Group, Infantry, Battalion (Territorial Army) Sikh Light Infantry.

The parade will also see tableau from ex-servicemen followed by Naval Marching Contingent and a naval tableau.

An Air force Marching Contingent followed by an air force tableau will also showcase India's air prowess.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artificial Gun System (ATAGS) and medium power radar Arudhra.

The Paramilitary forces contingent will be led by BSF's Camel Band followed by marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Delhi Police, elite NSG and the NCC.

Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshdwaeep, Karanataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, these states will showcase their tradition and culture through their respective tableau.

The Department of Central Board of Excise and Customs under the Ministry of Finance, along with the Ministry of Skill Development, will also see their tableau at the R-Day Parade.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day with an eye on the movement of animals in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might use them as suicide bombers.

Delhi Police was sent a special advisory informing them that terror groups might use animals to target crowded areas like important installations, railway stations, etc, to create a panic situation.

While the Delhi Police was earlier issued an advisory stating that terror groups might use new techniques, later they received a special advisory warning of this kind of an attack.

The advisory issued by Special Cell of Delhi Police and asked personnel to keep a track of stolen pets since terror groups might have stolen them to carry out terror strikes.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner. Muksh Kumar Meena, special commissioner of police, New Delhi range said, "There is foolproof security in place. Senior officers of Delhi Police will be patrolling the area while borders have been sealed."

In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

Police is using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and a special control room has been set up where the feed will be monitored by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

According to the advisory, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

'NOTAM' (Notice to Airmen) has been declared from 10.35 AM to 12.15 PM during which no commercial flights will land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has set up a wireless integrated public address (WIPA) system to enhance security at crowded places and popular markets in the city. WIPA is a centralised public address system now installed at 31 crowded places and markets in Delhi, and also in 13 major metro stations.