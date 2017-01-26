AP readies for protest on Special Category Status tag

Vijayawada: YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has openly challenged the state government saying that he will participate in the Vizag candlelight rally. “Arrest me if you can,” he dared the government. He has asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to also participate in the protest.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he asked whether it was right for a democratic government to threaten the public with arrests if they participate in a peaceful rally. He said that Mr Naidu should be jailed for ordering use of the PD Act against students who are protesting for Special Category Status.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Special Category Status, “And if they don't agree, withdraw your support to the Centre and make your MPs resign. If you don't do so, we shall make all our MPs resign at any cost in June after the Budget session.”

Jagan said that AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had compromised on the Special Category Status due to his fears about his various legal cases.

Pawan’s tweet war continues

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tweet war on AP’s special status is continuing. He said Jana Sena knows when to cooperate and when to confront the government for the people.

He had sent warning signals saying that if the Centre and the state government stopped the peaceful protest which is being held on January 26, they will have to prepare for a long “Battle of the Andhras” for their rights.

Mr Pawan Kalyan said the state government reminds him of the proverb ‘Mother doesn’t feed her kids, and don’t allow to beg.” He told the state government, “You don’t fight for SCS and you don’t allow youths to fight for that.” He also said the people of Andhra are not the slaves of the leaders and parties at the Centre.

He tweeted, "Not to expect and the Andhra people being his slaves as the one who is looking for positions, personal benefits, business necessities, and leaders are bending and wishing him "Ji Huzzur".

Mr Kalyan also answered through his tweet the question on "Link between Jallikattu and Special Category Status". He said, when Tamilians protested for upholding their traditions how much should we do for necessities. The youth of Andhra has come forward to protest inspired by Jallikattu. If possible extend your support or else do not give statements that prevent them from protesting. He also said that stopping the protest for SCS is destroying the future of youth.