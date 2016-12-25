Nation, Current Affairs

Mann Ki Baat: Modi unveils award schemes to push cashless transactions

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 25, 2016, 11:00 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 2:02 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday warned that the battle against black money would not end till it is won.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address to the nation on the 27th edition of Mann Ki Baat in New Delhi on Sunday.

Wishing one and all Merry Christmas, Modi called it a day of service and compassion.

“Jesus not only served the poor but also appreciated the service done by poor. This is real empowerment,” Modi said.

“Today is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji; country will never forget his contribution to the nation. It is also the anniversary of Madan Mohan Malviya, who gave modern teaching a whole new direction,” Modi asserted.

“Today there is curiosity among people as to how can one go cashless. People want to learn from each other,” Modi claimed.

He then unveiled two award schemes the government has instituted to promote cashless transactions. “Government has launched 2 schemes today, for consumer the scheme is called 'Lucky Grahak Yojana', and for small traders 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana,” Modi said.

Modi claimed that 30 crore people in the country have RuPay cards, out of which 20 crore belong to poor families with Jan Dhan accounts.

He added that in the last few days, cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%.

“Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Assam government for embracing cashless transactions, and also hailed the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandababu Naidu in heading the panel on recommendations to handle problems caused by demonetisation.

Calling on people to be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions, Modi said it was a golden opportunity for the youth and for startups to explore new avenues.

Businessmen who make digital payments will also receive Income Tax benefits, the PM said.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Modi said the people have given a fitting reply to those who tried to spread rumours about demonetisation.

The Prime Minister added that many people had written to him, and some had praised the government's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. However, they also spoke about the problems they faced due to demonetisation.

"A lot of questions are being raised about frequent rule changes. But I am determined to take on those indulging in corruption," Modi stated.

Regretting the washout of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi called on political parties to have a discussion on their funding.

“The law is equal for all. Be it any individual or any political party,” Modi asserted.

Castigating the Opposition, Modi stated that there was ‘all-round fury’ over the washout of the Winter Session, with even the President and Vice-President expressing their concerns.

However, he pointed out that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill was passed amid the din.

“I assure you that this is not the end, this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. It is our priority to do whatever it takes for the betterment of our nation,” Modi asserted.

The 66-year-old PM also congratulated the Indian junior hockey team for winning the World Cup, and the Indian cricket team for their phenomenal performance in 2016, before signing off by wishing people a happy new year.

The PM, who addressed the nation via All India Radio (AIR), earlier on Sunday wished former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a happy 92nd birthday.

He also wished his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif the same, in spite of frosty relations between the two countries following two major terrorist attacks in India in 2016, and the surgical strikes across the border by the Indian Army.

Reiterating his promise to reduce the pain of common people in 50 days post-demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned that the battle against black money would not end till it is won.

Modi, who was in Mumbai to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 3,600 crore Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial, that only the dishonest would suffer due to the demonetisation decision. Modi on Saturday also kick-started projects worth `one lakh crore ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in the city scheduled next year.

In a veiled attack on Congress for opposing demonetisation, he also said the "sins" of benami properties would not have happened and people would not be standing in queues now had necessary decisions been taken in the past.

"In 1988, Parliament passed Benami Property Act but it never got notified and implemented. The papers had got lost somewhere in a stack of files. It was me who re-opened it.  Sins of benami properties would not have happened had the law been implemented," he said after the inauguration of Pune metro.

