K Chandrasekhar Rao offers welfare boards for Army men

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked officials at a meeting to create Army welfare boards board in the 21 new districts and strengthen the existing 10 to implement schemes for Army personnel.

He said the government would sign an MoU soon with Centre for setting up an Army School in Warangal. Steps will be taken to set up Army welfare Offices in Medak and Adilabad districts.

Maj Gen S. Pachauri and Army officials were present at the meeting. Mr Rao decided to implement double pensions for retired military personnel. It would be given to the spouse in case of death of the Army pensioner.

He decided to extend benefits given to Army martyrs to those who lost their lives due to ill health or in accidents. Retired army personnel working as special police officers will be paid salaries along with other employees.

He wanted the state to pay the highest amount to gallantry medal winners.

Children of Army personnel should get a quota in state residential schools, the Chief Minister said.