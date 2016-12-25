Nation, Current Affairs

Iniyan Sampath leaves AIADMK, forms new political party in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 25, 2016, 9:08 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 9:08 am IST
While many grassroots-level workers of the AIADMK are upset with Sampath over this decision, the second rung leadership is quiet.
Iniyan Sampath, brother of the former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan. (Photo: Facebook/ Iniyan Sampath)
 Iniyan Sampath, brother of the former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan. (Photo: Facebook/ Iniyan Sampath)

Chennai: Iniyan Sampath, brother of the former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan on Saturday launched yet another political party in Tamil Nadu – the Anna DMK.

Iniyan Sampath, son of the late Dravidian leader, EVK Sampath, joined the AIADMK on June 28. Asked what propelled him to quit the AIADMK, Sampath was reported as saying that, “There are many doubts being raised on the demise of Jayalalithaa.”

While many grassroots-level workers of the AIADMK are upset with Sampath over this decision, the second rung leadership has chosen to keep quiet, said the report.

Sampath clarified that his party was not launched against VK Sasikala Natarajan, said the report. However, he admitted that no AIADMK functionary had yet come forward to join the new party.

After spending four decades in Congress and then in smaller outfits espousing Tamil nationalism, Iniyan Sampath dissolved his Tamil Desiya Katchi (S) and joined the AIADMK this year, said the report.

Tags: iniyan sampath, evks elangovan, aiadmk, jayalalithaa, sasikala natarajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marrying sex robots could be legalised by 2050, predict experts

They say chances of marriages working out are higher with robots (Photo: YouTube)
 

Orissa: Sand artiste creates 1,000 Santa Claus sculptures

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 Santa Clauses from sand in an attempt to make a world record at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Labourer falls to death on Deepika and Ranveer starrer Padmavati set

The film stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid.
 

World's tallest artificial Christmas tree created in Sri Lanka

An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Meet Dharma's new on-screen pair, Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra!

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shot the project.
 

Mona Lisa's 'closeness' with Manu on Bigg Boss upsets her beau

Screengrab from the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Atalji exemplary leadership helped India's growth: Modi on Vajpayee's b'day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

To push cashless economy, govt plans harsher law against cheque bouncing

18 lakh cases of cheque dishonour are pending in Indian courts at the moment. (Photo: Representational Image)

Necessary decisions in past could have avoided demonetisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving memento during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Pune Metro Project (Phase 1), in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Will quit politics if HDK denies he didn’t tell us to vote for Congress: Zameer

A file photo of suspended JD(S) MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan with state JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy

Cashless transactions: Govt to launch award schemes today

Winners will be selected on a daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly basis under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana respectively. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham