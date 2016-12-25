Iniyan Sampath leaves AIADMK, forms new political party in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Iniyan Sampath, brother of the former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan on Saturday launched yet another political party in Tamil Nadu – the Anna DMK.

Iniyan Sampath, son of the late Dravidian leader, EVK Sampath, joined the AIADMK on June 28. Asked what propelled him to quit the AIADMK, Sampath was reported as saying that, “There are many doubts being raised on the demise of Jayalalithaa.”

While many grassroots-level workers of the AIADMK are upset with Sampath over this decision, the second rung leadership has chosen to keep quiet, said the report.

Sampath clarified that his party was not launched against VK Sasikala Natarajan, said the report. However, he admitted that no AIADMK functionary had yet come forward to join the new party.

After spending four decades in Congress and then in smaller outfits espousing Tamil nationalism, Iniyan Sampath dissolved his Tamil Desiya Katchi (S) and joined the AIADMK this year, said the report.