Fresh plea in Supreme Court for probe into Jaya’s death

New Delhi: A Chennai-based cultural organisation, Tamilnadu Telugu Yuva Sakthi, has filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court demanding a judicial probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

This writ petition will come up for hearing on January 6, 2017 along with a writ petition filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pusha seeking similar probe.

The association said it was constrained to bring to the kind attention of the apex court regarding mysterious death of former Jayalalithaa. That the method of secrecy maintained is very suspicious and are raising serious questions among all sections of people, viz conspiracy; Corruption and misuse of power.

It said that right from the day of admitting Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospital on September 22 till her death on December 5, everything was kept as very secret.

Many speculations were floated during the hospitalisation and finally declared her dead after prolonged stay in the hospital. It was surprising that except one or two persons, including governor, national parties representatives such as Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Union ministers and even the family members/close relatives of Jayalalithaa were not allowed to see her.

It said the chairman of Apollo Hospitals made public statement that the CM has recovered and it is upto her when to be discharged from the hospital and even at that point of time also nobody was allowed to meet her.