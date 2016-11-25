Farmers will get every drop, won’t let it go to Pak: Modi on Indus Water Treaty

Bhatinda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raked up the Indus Water Treaty and said ‘water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan’.

“The fields of our farmers must have adequate water. Water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan,” Modi said at a rally in Bhatinda. "My farmers have the right over the water that flows through Indus, will strive to get that water back," he added.

Modi said his government has formed a task force on Indus water treaty to ensure farmers of Punjab and other states get each drop of water due to them.

His remarks come two days after Pakistan warned India against “use of water as an instrument of coercion”.

"The international community must assume a responsibility to develop, nurture and protect normative frameworks, at multilateral and bilateral levels, to ensure that states remain willing to resolve water issues cooperatively,"

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi said in her address to the UN Security Council during an open debate on water, peace and security on Wednesday.

Modi attacked Pakistan in his speech and said that it should concentrate on fighting terrorism and corruption.

"When school in Peshawar was attacked every Indian was sad. People of Pakistan should tell their rulers to fight corruption, fake notes," said Modi.