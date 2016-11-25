Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers will get every drop, won’t let it go to Pak: Modi on Indus Water Treaty

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 25, 2016, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 1:01 pm IST
‘The fields of our farmers must have adequate water, it cannot go to Pakistan’ said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bhatinda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raked up the Indus Water Treaty and said ‘water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan’.

“The fields of our farmers must have adequate water. Water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan,” Modi said at a rally in Bhatinda. "My farmers have the right over the water that flows through Indus, will strive to get that water back," he added.

Modi said his government has formed a task force on Indus water treaty to ensure farmers of Punjab and other states get each drop of water due to them.

His remarks come two days after Pakistan warned India against “use of water as an instrument of coercion”.

"The international community must assume a responsibility to develop, nurture and protect normative frameworks, at multilateral and bilateral levels, to ensure that states remain willing to resolve water issues cooperatively,"

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi said in her address to the UN Security Council during an open debate on water, peace and security on Wednesday.

Modi attacked Pakistan in his speech and said that it should concentrate on fighting terrorism and corruption.

"When school in Peshawar was attacked every Indian was sad. People of Pakistan should tell their rulers to fight corruption, fake notes," said Modi.

Tags: modi, indus water treaty, indo pak ties
Location: India, Punjab, Bhatinda (Bathinda)

Related Stories

In his address, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also mentioned Indus Water Treaty, saying it withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, including wars. (Photo: Representational Image)

Pak warns India against use of water as an instrument of coercion

Under the water treaty, waters of 6 rivers, Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum were to be shared between India and Pak.
23 Nov 2016 12:34 PM
The World Bank on Friday asked India and Pakistan to

World Bank asks India, Pak to agree to mediation on Indus Water Treaty

World Bank's move came as it told the countries that it was responding to their separate proceedings initiated under Indus Waters Treaty.
11 Nov 2016 10:11 AM

