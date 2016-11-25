Retired High Court judge moots live telecast of court proceedings

Kottayam: A retired Kerala High Court judge on Thursday favoured live telecast of court proceedings, saying it would help end the stand-off between mediapersons and lawyers in courts in the state besides ensuring transparency. “A monitoring is required in the functioning of the courts. Court proceedings, except those secret in nature like rape cases, should be telecast live,” said retired Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair.

He spoke at an event on Right to Information organised by Darsana Cultural Centre as part of a book fair.