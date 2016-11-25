Nation, Current Affairs

Retired High Court judge moots live telecast of court proceedings

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 7:07 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 7:07 am IST
He spoke at an event on Right to Information organised by Darsana Cultural Centre as part of a book fair.
Kerala High Court
 Kerala High Court

Kottayam: A retired Kerala High Court judge on Thursday favoured live telecast of court proceedings, saying it would help end the stand-off between mediapersons and lawyers in courts in the state  besides ensuring transparency. “A monitoring is required in the functioning of the courts. Court proceedings, except those secret in nature like rape cases, should be telecast live,” said retired Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair.

He spoke at an event on Right to Information organised by Darsana Cultural Centre as part of a book fair.    

Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars were spotted arriving at Mukesh Ambani's bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars dazzle at Mukesh Ambani's bash
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh, Alia, Anushka, other stars are a visual delight
Vidya Balan was seen promoting her film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' in the cities of Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai
Several Bollywood stars were snapped while arriving for a special screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch SRK-Alia's 'Dear Zindagi'
Salman Khan and several others celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs as they set out for a bash hosted by Deanne Panday late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahil, Sangeeta grab attention at bash also attended by Salman
Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked images show 'glossy black' Galaxy S7 variant

Samsung Galaxy S7 Black Onyx variant.
 

S Sreesanth becomes father of a baby boy

Sreesanth took to Twitter saying his wife Bhuveneshwari and the baby boy are doing good. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sridevi approves Jhanvi's relationship with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Jhanvi and Sridevi Kapoor along with Shikhar Pahariya. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Yuvraj Singh to wed Hazel Keech on November 30, extends invitation to Narendra Modi

Star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will get married to model and actress Hazel Keech. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian woman locks 14 cats in house until they ate each other

One of the surviving cat, which had been named Trooper, had recovered and been rehomed. (Representational photo: AFP)
 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strategic silence of N Chandrababu Naidu's office puts farmers in quandary

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitates to Spain delegates at the CM’s Camp Office in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Finance hurdle to polavaram

File picture of work going on at the Polavaram project.

Hyderabad HC reserves orders on GO 123

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana election commission reviews electoral process

V. Nagi Reddy

Telagana taps forgotten sources for revenue

Telangana government logo
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham