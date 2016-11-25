Nation, Current Affairs

Reduce the use of currency, go digital: Jaitley aims for cashless future

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 3:22 pm IST
Cashless society would mean transparency in payments and check on fake currency, Jaitley said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a raging debate on demonetisation, the government on Friday said in Lok Sabha that it wanted a reduction in the use of physical currency in the economy, which should be substituted with digital money.

Responding to a question on digital payment systems, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government wanted the physical currency to come down and be substituted by digital currency. While physical currency should decline, business and commerce should prosper.

He said out of 80 crore debit cards, 40 crore were actively used at ATMs. Electronic wallets and digital transfer of funds was the future technology which the government is encouraging and has asked various state governments to contribute.

Jaitley also said a dedicated fund under depositor education and awareness fund was in place for expanding acceptance, infrastructure and conducting awareness campaign among people for a cash-less society.

Cashless society would mean less investment in handling cash, transparency in payments and check on fake currency, he said.

With an aim to weed out black money and corruption from public life, the Centre said it

has constituted a committee to look into digital payments for all government-citizen transactions.

The Committee of Officers, under the leadership of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, will identify and operationalise in the earliest possible timeframe user-friendly digital payment options in all sectors of the economy, an official statement said.

This is integral part of the government's strategy to transform India into a cashless economy, it added.

The statement said aim of the committee is to identify various digital payment systems appropriate to different sectors of the economy and coordinate efforts to make them accessible and user-friendly.

The committee will also identify infrastructural bottlenecks affecting the access and utility of digital payment options.

According to the statement, it will engage regularly with central ministries, regulators, state governments, district administration, local bodies, trade and industry associations.

Besides, the committee will also attempt to estimate costs involved in various digital payments options and oversee implementation of measures to make such transactions between government and citizens cheaper than cash transaction.

The committee will also implement an action plan on advocacy, awareness and handholding efforts among public, micro enterprises and other stakeholders.

Members of the Committee of Officers include Department of Financial Services Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion; Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management; MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India; Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development; Chairman, National Highways Authority of India, and Adviser, NITI Aayog.

Tags: cashless society, note ban, currency, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: In meeting with bank CEOs, Jaitley pushes for paperless economy

Contrary to the argument made that Indians are not adapted to the digital mode, 80 crore cards in circulation, Jaitley said.
24 Nov 2016 5:37 PM
As banks were closed on Sunday, people rushed to ATMs for cash withdrawal where long queues were seen at some places in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Note ban: Major banks in metros receive only 1/6th of required cash

In many metros, the queues outside the branches are easing because of cash shortage.
25 Nov 2016 10:30 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone renders leaked online, again

No headphone jack, faster processors, no physical home button, better camera, new improved 3D Touch (which was just a gimmick when it was launched in the 6s), and a new body design.
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is back in Mumbai, we wonder what or who brought her here!

Iulia Vantur recently won Successful Woman Award in Romania (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ vanturiulia).
 

Had burning desire to play for India once again: Parthiv Patel

It has been a long and stirring journey for the wicketkeeper-batsman. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hrithik Roshan ranks 3rd on the World's Most Handsome Faces list!

Hrithik Roshan
 

OnePlus confirms to launch OnePlus 3T in India on Dec 2

OnePlus 3T was unveiled on November 15 as a successor to its OnePlus 3 smartphone.
 

Will Shah Rukh Khan's Raees trailer be released in the next 48 hours?

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a Gujarati bootlegger in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear all petitions challenging demonetisation on December 2

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

‘Modi saint, we are devils’: Oppn mocks PM, seeks apology on note ban remark

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Oshiwara, 10 water tankers rushed

The fire occurred at Gulshan Nagar furniture market in Behraum Baug of Oshiwara area. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Man tries to jump off Lok Sabha gallery over demonetisation, held

Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: Major banks in metros receive only 1/6th of required cash

As banks were closed on Sunday, people rushed to ATMs for cash withdrawal where long queues were seen at some places in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham