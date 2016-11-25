Man tries to jump off Lok Sabha gallery over demonetisation, held

New Delhi: There was commotion in the Lok Sabha on Friday when a man tried to jump into the House chamber soon after the proceedings were adjourned following protests over the demonetisation issue.

Soon after the House assembled, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for nearly 40 minutes following stormy Opposition protests and the members started leaving the Chamber.

Suddenly, an Opposition member, who had earlier trooped into the Well, pointed out that security personnel in the Visitors' Gallery were grappling with a person whose right foot was hanging from the wooden fence.

He was caught and lifted up by about 4-5 alert personnel. It then transpired that the man had tried to jump into the Lok Sabha Chamber.

The man had come on the reference of Bulandshahr BJP MP Bhola Singh, revealed investigations by security personnel.

The man was caught and then bundled out. The other visitors were then guided out of the gallery which is right opposite the press enclosure.

Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes are usually seated in the front rows of the Visitors' Gallery to prevent such incidents.

While the Speaker had left, the Prime Minister was not in the House. Senior ministers including Arun Jaitley and leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav were in the House when the incident took place.