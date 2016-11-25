Nation, Current Affairs

Man tries to jump off Lok Sabha gallery over demonetisation, held

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 12:37 pm IST
The man had come on the reference of Bulandshahr BJP MP Bhola Singh, revealed investigations.
Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)
 Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There was commotion in the Lok Sabha on Friday when a man tried to jump into the House chamber soon after the proceedings were adjourned following protests over the demonetisation issue.

Soon after the House assembled, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for nearly 40 minutes following stormy Opposition protests and the members started leaving the Chamber.

Suddenly, an Opposition member, who had earlier trooped into the Well, pointed out that security personnel in the Visitors' Gallery were grappling with a person whose right foot was hanging from the wooden fence.

He was caught and lifted up by about 4-5 alert personnel. It then transpired that the man had tried to jump into the Lok Sabha Chamber.

The man had come on the reference of Bulandshahr BJP MP Bhola Singh, revealed investigations by security personnel.

The man was caught and then bundled out. The other visitors were then guided out of the gallery which is right opposite the press enclosure.

Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes are usually seated in the front rows of the Visitors' Gallery to prevent such incidents.

While the Speaker had left, the Prime Minister was not in the House. Senior ministers including Arun Jaitley and leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav were in the House when the incident took place.

Tags: lok sabha, demonetisation, bhola singh, sumitra mahajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik Roshan ranks 3rd on the World's Most Handsome Faces list!

Hrithik Roshan
 

OnePlus confirms to launch OnePlus 3T in India on Dec 2

OnePlus 3T was unveiled on November 15 as a successor to its OnePlus 3 smartphone.
 

Will Shah Rukh Khan's Raees trailer be released in the next 48 hours?

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a Gujarati bootlegger in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.
 

Dear Zindagi movie review: Much ado about nothing

Still from the film
 

Nobody wants to sing for President Trump? No takers for inauguration yet

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Sonam Kapoor to essay the role of Madhuri Dixit in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic?

Sonam Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Note ban: Major banks in metros receive only 1/6th of required cash

As banks were closed on Sunday, people rushed to ATMs for cash withdrawal where long queues were seen at some places in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Baby trafficking racket: Boys sold for Rs 2 lakhs, girls for Rs 1 lakh

With the rescue of the 10 newborns the total number of babies rescued rose to 13 while the total number of accused arrested in the case stands at 14. (Photo: Rajib Chowdhury/DC)

2 terrorists, jawan killed in J&K's Bandipora as army launches ops

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, about 90 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Manmohan Singh only performing his ‘duty’ to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: BJP

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Toll mounts to 151 in Indore-Patna Express derailment

A pall of gloom descended on Bhopal as bodies of the passengers recovered from the wreckage of Indore-Patna Exp that met with a deadly accident on Sunday morning, reached their homes for their last rites. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham