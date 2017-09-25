Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away at 76

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Sadhu had won the Sahitya Akademi award and also several awards such as Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre award.
On Sunday, Sadhu was admitted to Sion hospital at around 10 am. (Photo: ANI)
 On Sunday, Sadhu was admitted to Sion hospital at around 10 am.

Mumbai: Noted writer Arun Sadhu, who straddled the worlds of literature and journalism with equal elan, passed away in Mumbai early on Monday at a hospital following a heart condition.

Sadhu was 76.

Sadhu breathed his last at the Sion Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday for a heart ailment. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), hospital sources said.

"He was suffering from cardiomyopathy," Dr Jayshree Mondkar, dean-in-charge of the hospital, said.

He was known for his work in Mumbai Dinank, which was his first novel, and the book Simhasan, which was adapted into a Marathi film.

Sadhu, who worked with several newspapers, also wrote various novels in Hindi, English and Marathi for which he received a Sahitya Akademi award.

He was conferred with the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre awards also.

The veteran scribe wrote on the rise of Shiv Sena, the Vietnam war and the Chinese revolution, besides several short stories.

