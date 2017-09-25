Senior Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy quits Mamata Banerjee's party

Kolkata: Member of Parliament and senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Monday quit the Mamata Banerjee party.

Talking to the media about his decision, Roy said, "I will reveal why I am resigning from the party, after Durga Puja."

Roy had visited Delhi last week and met a few senior BJP leaders in the national capital.

He said that he will also resign from his Rajya Sabha post after Durga Pujas.

He said he was "forced" to resign and was exiting the Trinamool "with heavy heart and pain.