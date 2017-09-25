Retired Justice Arumughaswamy to probe Jayalalithaa's death

Retired Justice A Arumughaswamy was on Monday appointed to head the judicial probe into the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday constituted an inquiry commission, which will be headed by retired high court judge, to probe the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

"To conduct inquiry and submit a report on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, an inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, has been constituted," PTI quoted an official release as saying.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy had on August 17 announced that a commission of inquiry would be constituted to probe the death of Jayalalithaa.

The announcement comes after Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan revealed that entire AIADMK ministry then had “lied to people” on the health conditions of their benevolent leader.

Addressing a gathering to mark late chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary celebrations at Madurai on Friday night, Sreenivasan “listed the lies” the ministers had made to the people during that period, like ‘Amma was having idli and chutni’.

“We were compelled to lie about her health. We made such statements to make the people believe that she was doing well,” he said. “I apologise for having made such false statements,” he added.

“We were not allowed to even see her in the hospital. Whenever we visited the hospital, we were made to sit in the room of the hospital owner. Sasikala would meet us in that room and we will return,” he said, adding, in fact nobody was allowed into the floor where Jayalalithaa was given treatment.

The 68-year-old AIADMK supremo died on December 5 after being in the hospital for 75 days. She was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai following a cardiac arrest.