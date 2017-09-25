Aircel Maxis case: ED attaches Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 90L

The ED, in its investigation, also found that the amount for FIPB approval was wrongly projected to conceal the facts. (File photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets, bank accounts and fixed deposits, worth Rs 90 lakh, of Karti Chidambaram, in Aircel Maxis case.

During investigation, the ED found that former finance minister P Chidambaram gave Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal (FIFP) approval in Aircel Maxis case beyond his mandate.

The ED, in its investigation, also found that the amount for FIPB approval was wrongly projected to conceal the facts.

Company promoted by Karti and P Chidambaram's nephew allegedly received 2 lakh dollars from Maxis Group in guise of software consultancy, the ED recovered.