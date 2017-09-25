Nation, Current Affairs

17-yr-old boy hangs self in Panchkula, Blue Whale angle suspected

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2017, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
The game requires the participant to carve an image of whale on the forearm, but nothing of that sort was found on his body.
The body of the teenager, who studied at a Chandigarh school, was found hanging from the ceiling at his home on Saturday. (Representational image)
Chandigarh: In another case suspected to be linked to the notorious online game Blue Whale Challenge, a 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in Panchkula, police said on Monday.

The body of the teenager, who studied at a Chandigarh school, was found hanging from the ceiling at his home on Saturday, Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said over the phone.

"While necessary investigations were being conducted into the matter, the parents of the boy today informed us that they found some diagrams and notes scribbled in the boy's diary, which raised suspicion that he could have been playing the Blue Whale Challenge," Singh said.

"At this point, we suspect that the boy could have been a victim of the killer online game. However, no whale image was found on the boy's forearm," the DCP said.

The Blue Whale Challenge originated in Russia. It starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper. The participants are then asked to carve the shape of a whale onto their body.

They are given other "challenges" or "tasks" such as watching horror movies alone. These challenges or dares feature the commission of acts harming oneself. The last stage is suicide.

When asked if the boy was alone at home when he took the extreme step, the DGM added, "We are verifying several facts and these are part of the investigations."

Tags: blue whale challenge, 17 year old boy hangs self, suicide, panchkula teen suicide
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa




