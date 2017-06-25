UP BJP leader charged with tearing up religious book

Lucknow: A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly tearing up a religious book and looting after breaking into the house of a man who had opposed the felling of trees at a graveyard in Lalganj in Pratapgarh district.

A complaint has been lodged against former MLC Anand Bhushan Singh a.k.a. Babbo Raja by one Syed Ahmed who has claimed that the accused and some of his accomplices were supervising the cutting of trees in a local graveyard on Saturday. Syed Ahmad protested and was roughed up by the BJP leader and his men.

The accused persons barged into his house with firearms, looted his valuables and tore up a religious book.

Inspector Suresh Chand Tripathi said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the BJP leader, his associates and 25 others.