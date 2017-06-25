Hyderabad: Two-year-old boy suffocates to death in parked car

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy playing in his father’s parked car died of suffocation after he got locked inside. The parents of the boy, Mohammed Sajid, did not lodge a complaint with the police and hurriedly performed his final rites on Saturday.

Sajid’s father Mohammed Ameen Miya, is a ward member of the Peerancheruvu gram panchayat in Rajendranagar mandal under Narsingi police station.

Sources in the village said that Ameen parked the car in front of the house and went out. While his wife was busy elsewhere, Sajid opened the car door and went inside to play.

A couple of hours, when his mother could not find him, she searched him all over and found him lying inside the car.