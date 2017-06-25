Nation, Current Affairs

Hafiz Saeed pumped Rs 50 crore into the Kashmir Valley, says NIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Jun 25, 2017, 3:12 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:19 am IST
These details have emerged during the course of elaborate investigations carried out by the NIA and intelligence agencies.
Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed
New Delhi: Investigations into a case of terror funding in the Kashmir Valley being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has revealed that the founder of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Hafiz Saeed, pumped in almost Rs 50 crore for subversive activities in the region following the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

The FIR lodged by the NIA in connection with the case also names Saeed, who is probably the most-wanted terrorist in India and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, as one of the main accused for financing terror activities in the Valley. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which also lodged a case on Saturday to investigate the money laundering angle in terror financing, too, has named Hafiz.

The NIA, along with Central intelligence agencies, has launched a massive probe into money being pumped into the Valley through the hawala channels and cross-border trade across the Line of Control. This money is being used not just for terror operations but also being paid to separatists for stepping up violent activities like stone pelting in the Valley.

