Nation, Current Affairs

Army reconsidering Sahayak system, may induct civilians in peace stations

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
A top Army official said the Sahayaks system whereby a solider is attached to officers will continue be deployed in key bases.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Army is now actively considering recruiting civilian staff in peace stations to do away with the colonial-era Sakayak system, in the wake of rising cases of jawans coming out openly against it.

A top Army official, however, said the Sahayaks or buddy system whereby a solider is attached to officers – will continue be deployed in key bases and field areas as they have defined military duties.

"We are looking at getting civilian staff to replace Sahayaks in peace stations," the official said.

In the recent months, a number of videos had surfaced where some army jawans were seen voicing their anger over the Sahayak system with some even alleging that they are treated as servants by the officers whom they are attached to.

The official said the option of deploying civilian staff at peace stations instead of Sahayaks will help the Army in economising on its man power as well.

"Currently, we are examining various aspect of the option," he said, insisting Sahayaks cannot be replaced in field units.

In March, the government had strongly defended the Sahayak system in the Army, saying it provides an "essential support" to officers in "fully" attending to their duties in times of peace and war.

At the same time, the government had said Sahayaks or orderlies are combatants and exhaustive instructions have been issued to not make them perform menial tasks which are not in conformity with the dignity of a soldier.

An annual conference of top army commanders in April had held extensive deliberations on the Army's "internal health" including on Sahayaks, and decided to reorient the human resource policy of the force.

Sahayaks are soldiers and their duties include protecting the officers, maintaining their weapons and equipment and helping them in carrying out their responsibilities.

In March, the body of a jawan, Roy Mathew, was found hanging at Deolali cantonment in Maharashtra after a sting video, which showed him complaining about being made to do household chores of superior officers, went viral.

Days later, a sepoy also posted a video online criticising the Sahayak system and accused the senior officers of treating them as "slaves".

Tags: sakayak system, indian army, sahayak system, roy mathew
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
 

Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title

Playing in his third consecutive Super Series finals, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long in the title clash of the Australian Open Super Series. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre has imposed an 'undeclared emergency' on the country: Congress

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan (Photo: Videograb)

J&K policemen asked to avoid Eid prayers in public places

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel patrolling the streets of Srinagar. (Photo: File)

Prez poll: SP, BSP back Meira Kumar, consolidate anti-BJP forces in UP

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: File)

Hyd: 18-month-old declared dead, body flushed out in pieces from borewell

Chinnari the younger daughter of Yadaiah and Renuka, a farm labour. (Photo: File)

Encounter breaks out at school in Srinagar, 2 jawans injured, gunbattle on

Special task force of police positioned outside a school during search operation after the CRPF vehicle was attacked by militants at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham