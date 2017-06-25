Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana employees fight over APNGOs Bhavan ownership

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:22 am IST
The AP staff have decided to take up the issue with the TS government and said that they would move court against the collector’s orders.
 While TS employees sought division of the building and land, the APNGOs Association opposed it on the ground that it was a private property owned by APNGOs and cannot be bifurcated.  (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The issue of ownership of APNGOs Bhavan located in Nampally has sparked a fresh tussle between TS and AP employees.

While TS employees sought division of the building and land, the APNGOs Association opposed it on the ground that it was a private property owned by APNGOs and cannot be bifurcated. 

Hyderabad collector Rahul Bojja has issued notices to APNGOs Association on sharing the building with TS employees.

Angered at this, the AP staff have decided to take up the issue with the TS government and said that they would move court against the collector’s orders if the TS government failed to respond.

APNGOs president P. Ashok Babu said, “We strongly condemn the notices issues by Hyderabad collector in this regard. This property was purchased in the 1970s with Rs 1 contribution from each employee from all the districts in undivided AP. This land was not allotted by government for free. This is a private property owned by 

APNGOs and TS government has no right to bifurcate it. We will meet TS government officials soon and request them to withdraw notices issued by the collector. If not, we will move court.”  

However, TNGOs president Karem Ravinder Reddy said, “The argument being made by APNGOs is baseless. There was AP Revenue Services Association building in city in undivided AP. That building was bifurcated between TS and AP staff recently after bifurcation of state. When this was done, why there should be any objection to bifurcation of APNGOs building, in which Bhagyanagar NGOs Association, is a part since long.”

He said the TS staff wanted accommodation in the building to conduct meetings. 

Tags: andhra pradesh, telangana, employees, apngos bhavan ownership
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




