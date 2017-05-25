Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh riots: Yogi Adityanath suspends DM, SSP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 2:36 am IST
The BSP leaders sought protection for Dalits in Saharanpur as well as other parts of the state.
A relative attends to Rajesh Kumar, 28, who was attacked by a group of people while returning from a rally, at a government hospital in Meerut, on Wednesday. Police rushed forces and arrested dozens of people to stop clashes that erupted when upper caste Hindus allegedly fired on Dalits on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 A relative attends to Rajesh Kumar, 28, who was attacked by a group of people while returning from a rally, at a government hospital in Meerut, on Wednesday. Police rushed forces and arrested dozens of people to stop clashes that erupted when upper caste Hindus allegedly fired on Dalits on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: Two more persons were killed in caste related violence on Wednesday in the riot-hit Saharanpur district, taking the toll to three in the past 24 hours.

An angry Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended district magistrate N.P. Singh and SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey for their failure to control the situation. A SDM and a circle officer faced similar action.

Pramod Kumar Pandey has been appointed the new district magistrate of Saharanpur while Babloo Kumar will take over as the new SSP of the trouble-torn district.

Mr Pandey who was posted in the election commission has been sent to Saharanpur by state place while Mr Babloo Kumar is already in Saharanpur. He was posted in the neighboring Muzaffarnagar district.

Meanwhile, a high level delegation of the BSP comprising Mr Satish Chandra Misra, Mr Ram Achal Rajbhar, Mr Lalji Varma and Mr Inderjit Saroj met Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday evening and discussed the situation with him.

The BSP leaders sought protection for Dalits in Saharanpur as well as other parts of the state.

The first incident on Wednesday was reported from Mirzapur village at around 5 a.m on Wednesday. It was case of mistaken identity. Thakurs attacked two persons sleeping in a brick kiln in Mirzapur with sharp-edged weapons, presuming them to be Dalits.

Nitin and Yashpal, both belonging to the Prajapati caste, sustained serious injuries. Nitin died on the way while Yashpal was admitted in a hospital in critical condition. The attack took place at a time when a heavy posse of policemen is camping in Saharanpur that had faced a series of casteist violence in the pasty one month.

In the second incident, a Thakur youth was shot at by unidentified persons in the district on Wednesday afternoon. Thakurs held protests at the district hospital where the victim has been admitted in critical condition. He died during treatment later in the evening

Home Secretary Mani Prasad Sharma said that the situation was now under control and all aspects are being monitored. Over 30 protestors who participated in the violent clashes have been arrested. Mr Misra is a part of a four-member team sent by chief minister Yogi Adityanath late on Tuesday night to Shabbirpur village where more than a dozen people were injured in sword attacks on Tuesday after BSP chief Mayawati’s visit to the violence-torn village. The other team members including IG  Amitabh Yash, ADG Aditya Misra, and DG Security Vijay Bhushan were flown to the violence-hit region on Tuesday.

Yogi bans internet in Saharanpur
The Yogi government bans internet in Saharanpur to check spread of rumours. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the family of a man killed in caste violence in Saharanpur district.

A mob had attacked a group of people returning from a rally of Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, killing Ashish a.k.a. Arvind, 24, who hailed from Sarsawa town, on the spot and injuring four others. The family of Nitin, who was killed in violence on Wednesday, will be given a similar amount.

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each as compensation. The state government has asked the district officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina were the guests on an episode of Kapil Sharma's reality show that was shot in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina shoot for Kapil's show
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their film 'Raabta' on the sets of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta pair Sushant and Kriti bring out their fun side on reality show
Celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world converged at the engagement function of cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement: Virat-Anushka, B-Town and cricketers dazzle
Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and several other stars were present for the Muhurat ceremony of the film 'Genius', the debut of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, other stars launch debut film of Anil Sharma's son
Amitabh Bachchan was one of the star attractions at a bash to celebrate Mumbai Indians' IPL title in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan joins Sachin, Mumbai Indians stars as they celebrate IPL win
The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man gets into scary encounter with a rattlesnake

The video posted on his Facebook page going by the name of NickTheWrangler has over 7 million views and 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook/NickTheWrangler)
 

The Lost City of Z review: Brilliant cast, potent cinematography make it worthwhile

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: PG Medical aspirants to move HC

The managements of private medical colleges moved a vacation bench seeking vacation of stay.(Representational image)

Hyderabad High Court hikes compensation for RTC victim to Rs 14.9 lakh

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana farmers get SC relief

Supreme Court of India

Saharanpur violence: Yogi govt suspends DM, SSP, transfers DIG

An injured being treated at a hospital in Saharanpur on Wednesday, a day after fresh clashes. (Photo: PTI)

K'taka officer alleges harassment, files complaint against 4 IAS officers

Karnataka Administrative Service officer K Mathai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) 
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham