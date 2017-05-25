Sukhoi-30 missing: Search on despite bad weather in Northeast

Guwahati: The search operations to locate the missing Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force were affected by rough weather on Wednesday.

However, sources said the operation was continuing in parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, where the plane is suspected to have crashed.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Sombit Ghosh of the Army's 4 Corps said all necessary action, including search operations by helicopters, have been initiated to track the fighter plane.

The Sukhoi jet, with two pilots on board, went missing around an hour after taking off from the IAF base here at 10.30 am.

The jet had lost radar and radio contact arou-nd 60 km north of the airbase, IAF had said on Tuesday. At present, two squadrons comprising around 36 aircraft are deployed at Tezpur for guarding the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sonitpur district dep-uty commissioner Ma-noj Kumar Deka had said the IAF base did not get radar and radio contact with the aircraft one hour after it took off with the last contact being at a 60 km dista-nce from Dubia of Goh-pur sub-division in Bis-wanath district.