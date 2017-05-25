Narendra Modi adds France to foreign visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France in addition to Germany, Spain and Russia during his forthcoming visit to Europe.

He will hold talks with new French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit to the four European countries will commence on May 29 and end on June 3.

He will first visit Germany, followed by Spain, then Russia and finally, France which he had visited as the Prime Minister two years ago.

On the third leg of the visit, the ministry of external affairs said, “The Prime Minister will be in Russia on June 1-2, 2017 for holding the 18th India-Russia Ann-ual Summit in St. Pet-ersburg on June 1, with Russian President Vlad-imir V. Putin. It is the first time that the annual summit will be held in Russia outside Moscow.” Mr Modi will also address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2.