Nation, Current Affairs

'Cold-blooded murder' in Sukma, Govt may revise strategy against Naxals

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
The attack, the worst in 7 years, took place yesterday when CRPF personnel were guarding road construction workers in Sukma.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh meet injured CRPF personnel, at Ramkrishna Care Hospital on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Raipur: Dubbing the killing of 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as cold blooded murder, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Centre and state government would work together to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Singh, who paid homage to the jawans during a wreath laying ceremony in Raipur along with his deputy Hansraj Ahir and Chief Minister Ramjan Singh, said this cowardly and unfortunate act exposes desperation and frustration.

"It is a cold blooded murder by the extremists. The Centre and state governments will work together and take action in this regard," Rajnath told a joint press briefing with the Chief Minister here.

Condemning the attack, the Home Minister said that the sacrifice of the jawans would not go in vain.

He further said that the Centre if needed would review and also revise the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) strategy, adding a meeting of officials of various state governments has been called on May 8.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister called for concrete strategy to counter such attacks, while expressing grief over the death of jawans.

"It's high time when we need to adopt some strategies to counter such attacks in future. I offer my condolence to the families of deceased jawans," Raman said.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath paid tribute to the CRPF personnel during their wreath laying ceremony.

Expressing his pain over the incident, the Home Minister yesterday condoled the death of jawans and rushed his deputy to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation.

The Home Minister also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the attack last night.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the situation at an emergency meeting of senior officials in Raipur last night.

As many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and six others injured in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma yesterday.

The attack took place on personnel of the CRPF's 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

Tags: rajnath singh, sukma massacre, crpf jawans, maoists
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

