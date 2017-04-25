Nation, Current Affairs

Remove Sasikala photos from AIADMK office: OPS camp fires fresh salvo

PTI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Panneerselvam's camp made the demand ahead of the merger talks between the two rival factions of the AIADMK.
O Panneerselvam. (File photo)
 O Panneerselvam. (File photo)

Chennai: Stepping up its attack on VK Sasikala, the AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam on Tuesday demanded that her portraits be removed from the party headquarters in Chennai.

"The portraits of Sasikala should be immediately removed from the party headquarters to uphold its sanctity," said E Madusudanan, the 'Presidium Chairman' of the faction in a statement.

The senior leader's demand came a day after his camp sought removal of Sasikala, her nephew and deputy TTV Dhinakaran and their family members from the AIADMK prior to merger talks with the other faction led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The Panneerselvam camp had on Monday once again raised its demand for a CBI probe into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Tags: v k sasikala, o panneerselvam, portraits, aiadmk headquarters
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

