Nation, Current Affairs

Constitution is under 'threat': Nariman questions appointment of Yogi as UP CM

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 9:09 pm IST
He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Adityanath’s appointment as UP CM ‘is the beginning of a Hindu state'.
Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman (L). (Photo: PTI/File)
 Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman (L). (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman on Saturday raised questions over the appointment of Aditya Nath Yogi as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi "if it is the beginning of a Hindu state".

Referring to the developments in UP after the polls, he said the Constitution is under "threat" and those who cannot see the motive behind appointment of Aditya Nath are either spokespersons of political parties or they must get their head and eyes examined.

"The prime minister may deny it but that is my assumption that appointing a particular person...as the chief minister is in itself an indication that he wishes to propogate a religious state," Nariman said in an interview to NDTV.

"Is this the beginning of a Hindu state, the prime minister must be asked so that the people know what they should be prepared for," he said.

Asked which citizens' rights does he worry about or are under threat, he said, "The Consitution is under threat. With the massive electoral victory in UP, a priest has been installed as the chief minister at the insistence of the prime minister... is a signal and if you cannot see then either you are the spokespersons of political parties or you must have your head or eyes examined."

Nariman, who lauded Modi for his remarkable and fantastic energy level, however, said he does not accept all policies of the prime minister.

"You must give it to the prime minister. He is quite forthright. He does not mince words and his energy is something remarkable and fantastic. I have never seen such a man. But I do not accept all the policies of the prime minister," he said.

Tags: fali nariman, constitution, hindu state, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi oppose 'vague' plea of Subramanian Swamy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BSF gets its first woman combat officer after 51 years

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pinning stars on the shoulders of a cadet during passing out parade at Border Security Force (BSF) Academy, Tekanpur, Gwalior. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-romeo squads must not trouble girls, boys unnecessarily: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In Gorakhpur, Yogi promises overall development, discrimination-free UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo; ANI/Twitter)

Imperative need to defend universities as free spaces: Vice-President Ansari

Vice-President Hamid Ansari. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham