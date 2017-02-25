Nation, Current Affairs

No economic blockade in Manipur if BJP comes to power: Modi in Imphal

ANI
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
He also assured people that the Naga accord would not jeopardise the territorial integrity of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress party is dividing people by spreading lies about the Centre by compromising the territorial integrity of Manipur by signing an accord with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) insurgent group.

"People have been talking about the accord with the Nagas. I want to ask the CM, were you sleeping for 1.5 years? You never wrote a letter to Centre seeking details. I alone revealed everything about the accord to the Congress. They are dividing the people of Manipur by spreading lies," Modi said at a rally in Imphal.

He said the Congress has made Manipur their political battleground where they have been pitting one community against another for personal gain.

"In order to win elections they are making people fight against each other. They pitted one brother against another. They don't care about the people of Manipur, all they care about is grabbing power. They don't deserve to be in the government," Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured the people that the Naga accord would not jeopardise the territorial integrity of the state.

"Whom would you believe, the Chief Minister who has been spreading lies for the last 15 years or Prime Minister who has been working diligently for 2.5 years, I leave that to you. I want to assure you that we are not jeopardizing the territorial integrity of Manipur," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that if the BJP comes to power the people of Manipur would not have to face the brunt of month-long economic blockade.

"I urge you to let the BJP serve the people of Manipur. Just give us 5 years. You gave Congress 15 years. In 15 months, we'll do what they haven't achieved," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, economic blockade, manipur elections
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

