Indians going to US towns unsafe: US returnee Bharat Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAHESH AVADHUTA
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Reddy said the fresh incident in Kansas, which is a semi-urban area, is a glaring example.
 Bharat Reddy, US returnee

Hyderabad: In the wake of shooting incidents against Indians over the last few weeks, US returnees are urging caution to America-bound students and software professionals. Mr. Bharat Reddy, who shifted to Hyderabad in 2016 after a nearly 16-year stay in the US, feels towns and interior places including villages are not safe. He suggested that students choose only universities in cities rather than taking admissions in institutions and colleges in towns and interior locations. Racism and hatred are not seen much in cities, but are present in towns and interior areas like villages where the population of native Americans is larger.

“This dislike and animosity towards immigrants has not come all of a sudden. The Republican Party focused on White supremacy groups to counter Barrack Obama when he first contested the Presidential election in 2008. There was some resentment among Americans, but it did not lead to racial attacks. However, after Trump took over, these groups have become active and are of the feeling that they now have a free hand to deal with immigrants,” he said. Mr. Reddy said the fresh incident in Kansas, which is a semi-urban area, is a glaring example.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, kansas shooting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

