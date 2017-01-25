Nation, Current Affairs

After Priyanka, Union Minister Smriti Irani the target of BJP MP's remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 25, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Katiyar's remarks that there are 'prettier campaigners' in BJP than Priyanka Gandhi had earned a strong rebuke from her.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (left) and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (left) and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Not content with raking up a controversy by claiming that his party had ‘prettier campaigners’ than Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday dragged Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani into the row.

In an interview to NDTV, Katiyar refused to apologise for his remarks on Priyanka and said, “I think Smriti Irani is (just) as beautiful and she is also campaigning.”

Grilled over his ‘sexist’ remarks and the ensuing controversy, Katiyar added, "I was responding to reporters. I said Priyanka is beautiful but others are beautiful too.”

He added that he had ‘huge respect’ for Priyanka and that ‘she can say what she likes’.

Priyanka is one of the star campaigners of Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and has also played an important role in forging an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).

To a question, the BJP's firebrand leader said, "It doesn't matter...there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners.

"Some of them are artists and heroines...they are more beautiful than her," he said.

Katiyar also reportedly walked out of the interview following the barrage of questions.

Talking to reporters earlier, Katiyar tried to downplay his remarks saying it was an internal matter of Congress as to whom they want to appoint as their campaigner.

But, he added that if Congress is under the impression that they have the beautiful face of Priyanka for campaigning then to counter they also have many beautiful faces which BJP may ask to campaign for party.
However, he said, "It is wrong and unfair to compare beauty with capability but Congress is doing this."

Priyanka Gandhi was included in a list of 40 star campaigners that the Congress released on Tuesday. The 45-year-old has in earlier elections campaigned in the family constituencies of Raebareli and Amethi, and her party on Tuesday said she may confine herself to these constituencies even this time around.
However, she has still been included as a speaker in the first set of constituencies that will vote on February 4, which do not include Amethi and Raebareli.

Katiyar’s comments came even as JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav remarked on Tuesday that ‘the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a daughter’.

In comments that raised the hackles of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Yadav said, "If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour,” in an apparent exhortation to people to practice clean politics.

Ironically, Vinay Katiyar had condemned Yadav’s comments.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), vinay katiyar, smriti irani, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

'That's your mindset,' retorts Priyanka to BJP MP's 'prettier than you' remark

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar today remarked that there are ‘prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi’.
25 Jan 2017 2:03 PM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

'There are prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi': BJP's Vinay Katiyar

Katiyar's remarks came only a day after the Congress named Priyanka as one of the star campaigners for the UP polls.
25 Jan 2017 1:25 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: MS Dhoni practice shots for death overs slogging

Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain was seen working in the nets to improve his ability to score runs in the death overs. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Police officer in China puts duty first, gets married on railway platform

The couple got married in an adorable ceremony (Photo: Facebook)
 

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un impersonators unite in Hong Kong

A Donald Trump impersonator poses outside the US embassy in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Ghost crawling out of tv screen terrifies people at store

The video has gone viral with millions of views (Photo: YouTube)
 

Box-office: Raees off to a bumper start, Kaabil has a disastrous opening

Stills from the films.
 

Yuvraj Singh wanted to mentor Team India: MSK Prasad

Yuvraj Singh repaid the selectors for recalling him with a career-best ODI score of 150 against England in Cuttack. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With Congress' 'hand', 'cycle' will run even faster in UP: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally. (Photo: AP)

With Congress' 'hand', 'cycle' will run even faster in UP: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally. (Photo: AP)

JD (U) won't contest UP polls, to 'strengthen secular forces' instead

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Bring parties together to discuss concurrent polls for LS, states: President to EC

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Sweden called off Bofors probe to save Rajiv from 'embarrassment': CIA report

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham