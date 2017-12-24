search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RK Nagar bypoll result | Live: Will AIADMK retain Jayalalithaa's seat?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2017, 8:01 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Counting of votes began sharp at 8 am. Elaborate arrangements has been made at the counting centre at Queen Mary’s college.
For E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam, it will be an acid test of whether voters prefer them after the demise of their formidable leader late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
 For E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam, it will be an acid test of whether voters prefer them after the demise of their formidable leader late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The result of the by-election to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s constituency, Radhakrishnan Nagar – popularly known as RK Nagar – in Chennai will be out by Sunday evening.

Counting of votes began sharp at 8 am. Elaborate arrangements had been made at the counting centre at Queen Mary’s college.

 

The counting would take place in 19 rounds and as many as 200 officials from both Central and state government services have been deputed for the exercise.

Tamil Nadu and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed to provide multi-layered security at the counting centre.

On Thursday, RK Nagar saw a triangular contest among AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, main opposition DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and TTV Dhinakaran. An estimated 77 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise, District Election Officer Karthikeyan had said after voting ended on Thursday.

Snapping at his heel was Dhinakaran, who is trying to protect the influence of the Sasikala family and destabilise the government of Chief Minister E Palanisamy.

Dhinakaran, who fell out of favour with Palanisamy and also lost the battle for party’s Two Leaves symbol to the latter, is fighting as an independent and has expressed confidence that he can spring a surprise against E Madhusudhanan as well as the DMK.

Some exit polls even indicated an edge for rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. However, both AIADMK and DMK have expressed confidence that they would win the seat.

For the ruling regime helmed by Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam, it will be seen as an acid test of whether voters prefer them after the demise of their formidable leader late Jayalalithaa in December last year.

Success for an aggressive DMK is critical as it would lend credence to its campaign line that the people were fed up with the incumbent "horse-trading" regime and wanted to bring it to the seat of power for dispensing good governance.

The DMK has been bolstered with the support of some more parties, including the Left, MDMK and VCK.

A win in this bypoll could help it project itself as a much more redoubtable key opposition party.

The bypoll held on December 21 had seen a record 77.68 per cent voter turnout.

The 2015 R K Nagar bypoll in which Jayalalithaa was elected by a huge margin of 1.5 lakh votes for the first time in this segment had witnessed a record 75 per cent turnout.

RK Nagar, represented twice by Jayalalithaa, has an electorate of 2,28,234, comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgender people.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: rk nagar bypoll, rk nagar bypoll result, aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, e palanisamy, e madhusudhanan, chief minister j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noise Loop Lite smartwatch review: A smart wearable on a tight budget

Eager smartwatch enthusiasts will notice that it ‘co-incidentally’ looks pretty identical to Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch.
 

2017 year-ender: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

Without this fierce competition, we wouldn’t have been able to witness the advances that re-shaped the technology industry. (Photo; Pixabay)
 

Christmas miracle: Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time

Her family filmed the moment a clinician fitted Maggie with a stylish pink headband that keeps her new hearing aid in place. (Representational Image)
 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Suspend tahsildar, take action on him, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Madras High Court asks TNSCB to amend allotment pact

Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu: Builders demand ban on export of m-sand

It is learnt that Tamil Nadu has the production capacity of 12,000 loads of m-Sand every day. (Representational Image)

Don’t collect money under guise of commission: Madras High Court

Madras High Court

TANVAS without Vice Chancellor, second time in 4 years

The failure of the state in appointing the next vice chancellor has now led university registrar G.J. Hariskrishnan holding three important posts. (Photo:indianadmissionsguru.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham