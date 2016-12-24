Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Students caned till they bled in Hyderabad college

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2016, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 7:38 pm IST
The teacher, Dora Babu, was caning the students as they allegedly did not do their homework from the beginning of the academic year.
The lecturer beating a student
 The lecturer beating a student

Hyderabad: Four students sustained bleeding injuries after they were caned by their physics teacher at Sri Chaitanya Junior College at SR Nagar. The teacher, Dora Babu, was caning the students as they allegedly did not do their homework from the beginning of the academic year.

Some students secretly shot videos of the teacher and sent them to the media.
More than 10 students from the same college are likely to approach police against the teacher.

The college management said it had suspended the teacher after receiving a complaint from a student’s parents. They said that they do not allow corporal punishment in the school.

Child rights activists have approached police seeking punishment to the teacher. SR Nagar police said that they had started an investigation.

Teacher filmed while caning

According to one of the students, Md Shareef, an MPC student, the teacher hit him several times for delaying his homework. Shareef’s father, Md. Baba approached the college management and lodged a complaint. “He was bleeding from his hand after he was beaten several times.  The teacher would not stop despite his repeated pleas,” said a student from his class, who did not want to be named.

Shareef’s father asked the management not to beat his son even if he does not study. As the lecturer continued to cane students, the students decided to film him secretly. “One of the students kept a mobile phone camera behind his books and recorded everything,” said a student.

The video showed the lecturer caning a student even as he pleaded for mercy. Another video showed the teacher caning a student on from the arm to his thighs. A third video showed the teacher abusing the student before hitting him repeatedly. Another showed the injured hands of the students with blood oozing.

Most of the students were afraid to talk about the incident, fearing a backlash from the management. “We are been afraid to lodge a complaint as he might fail us in the exams. But, it became too much,” a student said.

A police officer said that they were in touch with the college management, and would initiate action against the teacher. “We were told that the college had suspended the teacher. Once a preliminary inquiry is over, we will initiate action,” said SR Nagar cop Md. Waheeduddin

Tags: sri chaitanya junior college, bleeding injuries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

