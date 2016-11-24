Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: Ministers to meet BJP MPs, ask them to take issue to the people

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 4:03 pm IST
Around 12 ministers will give BJP MPs tips with regard to what is to be told to the people on demonetisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and MoSes Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and MoSes Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers will meet the lawmakers of their party in the coming days to brief them about the government's demonetisation drive.

Around 12 ministers, who will be meeting the BJP MPs in batches, will give them tips with regard to what is to be told to the people of their respective constituencies on this move. They will meet in groups of 40.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar's residence. Defence Minister Manohar Parikar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu , Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu , Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Health Minister J.P. Nadda will brief these groups of MPs.

The schedule of meeting is as follows: November 24 at Anant Kumar's residence, November 28 at Nadda's residence, November 29 at Jaitley's residence, November 30 at Naidu's residence, December 6 at Parrikar's residence, December 8 at Prabhu's residence, December 12 at Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari's residence, December 13 at Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's residence and December 14 at Rajnath's residence.

The meeting assumes significance as a united opposition is leaving no stone unturned in taking potshots at the BJP-led NDA regime in Parliament post this decision which they dub as against the common man of the nation.

Tags: bjp, demonetisation, ananth kumar, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
 

KRK insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him 'chai cum paani'

Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.
 

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan engage in Twitter spat

Pietersen is tough to beat, and Morgan found that out the hard way. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

You were PM when most black money was generated: Jaitley to Manmohan

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Only noise, no substance: Jaitley tears into Oppn over note ban

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photos: ANI Twitter)

Watch Manmohan Singh's full speech in Rajya Sabha on demonetisation

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Note ban: Modi, Jaitley share a good laugh amid tense debate in RS

Prime MInister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley share a laugh during debate in Rajya Sabha (Photo: Videograb)

Note ban: LS adjourned for the day, SP MP throws papers at Speaker

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham