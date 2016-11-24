Note ban: Ministers to meet BJP MPs, ask them to take issue to the people

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers will meet the lawmakers of their party in the coming days to brief them about the government's demonetisation drive.

Around 12 ministers, who will be meeting the BJP MPs in batches, will give them tips with regard to what is to be told to the people of their respective constituencies on this move. They will meet in groups of 40.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar's residence. Defence Minister Manohar Parikar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu , Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu , Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Health Minister J.P. Nadda will brief these groups of MPs.

The schedule of meeting is as follows: November 24 at Anant Kumar's residence, November 28 at Nadda's residence, November 29 at Jaitley's residence, November 30 at Naidu's residence, December 6 at Parrikar's residence, December 8 at Prabhu's residence, December 12 at Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari's residence, December 13 at Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's residence and December 14 at Rajnath's residence.

The meeting assumes significance as a united opposition is leaving no stone unturned in taking potshots at the BJP-led NDA regime in Parliament post this decision which they dub as against the common man of the nation.