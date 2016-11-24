Note ban: Exemption on toll tax till Dec 1, other extensions likely today

The Modi government is expected to announce on Thursday evening further extensions on exemptions of old notes for accessing essential services. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In view of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the government on Thursday extended the exemption of toll tax on highways till December 1.

The Transport Ministry also said that scrapped notes of Rs 500 will be accepted as toll charge on National Highways between December 2 and December 15.

The Modi government is expected to announce on Thursday evening further extensions on exemptions of old notes for accessing essential services, said an ANI report.

After rolling out the ban on high-value currency notes on November 8, the Centre had permitted exchange of old notes at a host of places including petrol pumps, Mother Dairy and government milk booths, government hospitals, railway ticketing and crematoria and burial grounds for 72 hours. After two more extensions on November 11 and November 14, the concessions for accepting banned notes ends on Thursday night at petrol pumps, hospitals, pharmacies, railway stations, airports and some other places.

The government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it may give yet another extension if it thinks it was required.

The old high value notes were banned on November 8 with an aim to eradicate black money from circulation and stop spread of fake currency notes in the banking system.