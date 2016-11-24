Nation, Current Affairs

NIT Calicut curbs boy-girl meets, backtracks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT RAJ
Published Nov 24, 2016, 2:11 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 7:05 am IST
College authorities drop decision after students protest against move.
Ladies Hostel at National Institute of Technology Calicut (Photo: nitc.ac.in)
 Ladies Hostel at National Institute of Technology Calicut (Photo: nitc.ac.in)

Kochi: The warden of Ladies Hostel at National Institute of Technology Calicut stirred a controversy by issuing a notice (Warning Notice) restricting boys and girls from mingling inside residential campus.

“If any girl is found along with a boy student inside residential campus, severe action will be taken against her including suspension and expulsion from hostel”(sic). After protests from various corners, the college authorities took down the notice on Wednesday evening.

The notice issued on November 22 said, “Inmates of the Ladies Hostel and Mega Ladies Hostel are strictly instructed not to roam with boy students inside residential campus. We get lot of complaints in this regard”. The notice drew the ire of students and they registered their protest. Many took to social media while the Students Affairs Council revealed their anxiety to the college authorities. Students pointed out to the discrimination and asked why there is no action against the boy who was caught with the girl.

Kozhikode district Collector Prasanth N. criticised the notice put up by the authorities on his personal Facebook account. “Pathetic! Hope better sense prevails and that we won’t have to discipline those who enforce 'discipline' this way,” the Collector wrote.

A member of the Students Affairs Council said, “We held discussions with the students as well as the teachers. The notice was put up after a recent incident inside the residential campus. Few members of the faculty complained that a few students are disturbing the tranquility inside the campus.”

The Students Affairs Council in its Facebook post said, “The notice imposing restrictions on students' movement in the residential campus has been taken down. As soon as the issue came to the notice of the SAC, it was taken up to the chief warden and the concerned authority. The issue was addressed urgently and the authorities have been asked to release a statement regarding the same.”

Even after repeated attempts the college authorities refused to comment on the issue. Sources close to the teachers claimed that the chief warden was not aware of the incident and they will look into it.

There are two hostels, Ladies Hostel with four blocks and Mega Hostel (Ladies), in NIT Calicut to accommodate girl students. These hostels are located within the residential area of the campus.

Tags: national institute of technology calicut (nitc), ladies hostel, kozhikode
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 

NASA on the hunt for space poop geniuses

NASA has launched a contest for inventors to solve this uncomfortable issue, and promises to award $30,000 to the best
 

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend who rubbed pizza in her face

Boop told police she didn't mean to fire the gun but was trying to scare Doan into letting go of her hair, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Survey on Modi App: 93 per cent support demonetisation

More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool after watching 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Baba Ramdev to invest billions in Nepal, create 20,000 jobs

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Parking lots empty as shoppers keep away

Car parked at free parking space (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Money launderers tap loan takers

A vendor at Russel Market swipes the card of a customer in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

Railways can monitor trains from one place, says Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Ab ki baar Kumaraswamy sarkar: HD Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM to Congress MLAs: Can’t waive loans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham