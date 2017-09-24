 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma struck a formidable 141-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Pandya takes hosts to 250
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Tortured like animal: K'taka woman back home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Jacintha, a victim of human trafficking, was duped by Mumbai-based recruiting agency that had promised to get her well-paying job in Qatar.
She was first taken to Dubai from where she was flown to Saudi Arabia without her knowledge and made to work in a household at Yanbu. (Representational image)
 She was first taken to Dubai from where she was flown to Saudi Arabia without her knowledge and made to work in a household at Yanbu. (Representational image)

Mangaluru: After a 14-month ordeal in Saudi Arabia, where she was forced to work as a “slave” in a household, 42-year-old Jacintha Mendonca has returned home.

Jacintha, a victim of human trafficking, was duped by a Mumbai-based recruiting agency which had promised to get her a well-paying job in Qatar.

She was first taken to Dubai from where she was flown to Saudi Arabia without her knowledge and made to work in a household at Yanbu, where she had been virtually “enslaved” for the past 14 months.

Talking to reporters at AV Baliga hospital at Udupi on Sunday, Jacintha narrated her harrowing experience.

“I had a hellish experience in Yanbu...I was made to work day in and day out at three mansions belonging to the employer’s mother, his three wives and their children...I was tortured like an animal,” she alleged, adding the children called her ‘gaddama’ (slave).

Jacintha further alleged that she was confined to the house and not allowed to venture outside.

She tried to escape in November last year, but was caught by the police who sent her back to the employer.

The escape bid brought more hardship as she was badly beaten up and her head banged against the wall. Her employers did not even give her water when she pleaded with them.

Jacintha is finally back home now, thanks to the efforts of Human Rights Protection Foundation of Udupi, who contacted the head of the NRI Forum Rodrigues in Saudi Arabia in April this year.

She could reunite with her family in Mundrangady in Udupi district, on September 22.

Jacintha now wants the authorities to take action against those who cheated her and vows that she would never go back to the Gulf again.

Ravindra Shanbagh of Udupi Human Rights Foundation said they could locate the employer in Saudi Arabia only after a series of attempts.

The efforts of the NRI Forum in Saudi Arabia succeeded in getting Jacintha back home on September 22 through lawful measures, he said.

 

Tags: jacintha mendonca, slave, indian woman enslaved, torture
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Pandya takes hosts to 250

Rohit Sharma struck a formidable 141-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaya death: Stalin urges Centre to order CBI probe to unravel mystery

MK Stalin said he was making the plea in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

Adityanath seeks report after students, journalists injured in BHU clashes

An injured student writhing in pain after police allegedly beat them up during a clash at Banaras Hindu University late Saturday night. (Photo: PTI)

Fighter jets, drones on table as Pentagon chief heads to India

Mattis is likely to seek to convince India to purchase Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 aircraft -- a lucrative deal pegged at $15 billion. (Photo: AFP)

Faulty ammunition reason behind M-777 gun explosion: probe

US soldiers with M-777 howitzer at Bost Airfield in Afghanistan. (Photo: AP | File)

DU Prof finds himself in trouble for calling Goddess Durga 'sexy prostitute'

The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga. (Photo: Drkedar.mandal | Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham