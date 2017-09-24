 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Aaron Finch put up a 70-run stand before Hardik Pandya dismissed Warner. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Pandya removes Warner, Aussies 1 down
 
DU Prof finds himself in trouble for calling Goddess Durga 'sexy prostitute'

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga.
New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against Delhi University Assistant Professor Kedar Mandal for making an objectionable statement on Goddess Durga.

A case have been registered under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga.

On September 22, his Facebook post read, "Durga is the very much sexy prostitute in the Indian mythology," but later deleted it.

Professor Mandal's remark on Goddess Durga has attracted the ire of student organisations like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), both of whom have demanded the sacking of the professor.

According to reports, the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), a BJP-affiliated teacher's body, has filed a complaint today at the Lodhi Colony police station against Mandal.

