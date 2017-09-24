Nation, Current Affairs

Dog bites woman at Secunderabad Club

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 12:51 am IST
After she returned to the club, she found more stray dogs.
Hyderabad: A German language trainer from Chennai was bitten by a stray dog at the Secunderabad Club on September 21. 

Club staff beat the animal to death.

Even on Saturday, Ms Krishna said, she was unable to meet the club management to represent her case. Ms Krishna complained about the poor handling of the incident, and in indefficency in crisis management.

Ms Krishna was staying with her two daughters at the club to take part in a squash tournament. 

Ms Usha Krishna, 42, suffered a gaping wound on her right calf.

“The dog bit me on my calf, its teeth pierced through my jeans and caught the flesh. I was in a state of shock, and the staff was standing 50 metres away. My daughter screamed and a few men came to my rescue and beat the dog to death with iron rods,” Ms Krishna said.

She said she was bleeding profusely from the wound with flesh hanging out. “The staff could not handle the crisis. The mother of another player shouted for first aid. They later rushed me to a hospital,” Ms Krishna said.

She was given injections and medication for about a month. Doctors suggest a skin graft as it was a deep wound. She said she was partly immbolised.

A club staffer paid Rs 18,000 for the treatment and was yet to be reimbursed, she said. “The staff  showed more concern than the club management,” she said. 

“I made a final attempt to meet the president or the secretary of the club on Saturday. I wanted to inform them that my wound would need grafting and further treatment, but the only answer was that the club would look into the letter, without any reassurance,” she said.

When the newspaper tried to contact the club secretary, the official said he was at a function and refused to comment on the incident. 

Tags: stray dog, secunderabad club
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




