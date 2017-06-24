Nation, Current Affairs

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Nagapattinam

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
A boat, used by the fishermen, was also seized near Paruthithuraj at the Bay of Bengal.
8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy (Representational Image)
Nagapattinam: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation early on Friday, police said.

The fishermen from Nagapattinam were fishing near Paruthithurai, when the Lankan naval personnel came and took them to Kangesanthurai port there, they said.

The Joint Director of fisheries department, Nagapattinam district, Amala Xavier, said the fishermen using mechanised fishing boat, were arrested on charges of alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the exclusive zone meant for Lankan fishermen.

Their boat was also impounded, the official said. The incident comes two days after four fishermen from Pudukottai district and 17 from Karaikal region in Puducherry were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy had on June 22 sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the release of 20 fishermen from the state and 137 boats, allegedly apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy.

As many as 22 fishermen from the state have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities since the ban on fishing ended on June 15, fisheries department officials said.

Tags: sri lanka arrested tamil nadu fishermen, boat seized, sri lankan navy, indian fishermen
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam

 




