J&K: 3 more arrested for lynching senior police, SIT constituted

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Police have identified 12 people for lynching DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Srinagar on Friday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: Three more persons allegedly involved in the mob lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Srinagar have been arrested on Saturday, leading to a total of five arrests.

Additionally in order to enhance the investigation procedure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said, "We have identified 12 persons in connection with the case and five of them have been arrested."

On Friday, the DGP had said two persons were arrested, while another one was identified.

He said the police have resolved not to spare the people behind the act.

"It is the resolve of Jammu and Kashmir Police that we are not going to spare these rascals," he said.

The DGP said the investigation in the case is on and everything would be clear once the report comes.

"Let the investigation complete, then only we can say what has happened," he said.

Asked whether moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was present in Jamia Masjid when the incident took place, Vaid said, "It is a matter of investigation."

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith was lynched near the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area on Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque.

Three people were injured by the pistol firing. Curfew had been imposed in the area and police reinforcements had to be deployed to restore normalcy.

Immediately after the incident, Ayub's body was taken to the police control room for identification and completion of other legal procedures.

Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city.

Tags: mob lynching, arrest, jamia masjid, kashmir unrest, special investigation team (sit)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




