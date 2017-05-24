Nation, Current Affairs

Saharanpur violence: Yogi govt suspends DM, SSP, transfers DIG

PTI
Published May 24, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed CM was unhappy with them as they couldn't control the situation.
An injured being treated at a hospital in Saharanpur on Wednesday, a day after fresh clashes. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Taking note of the violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Magistrate posted there while transferring the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

"SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate N P Singh have been suspended while Divisional Commissioner NP Agarwal and DIG JK Shahi have been transferred", an official spokesman told PTI.

While Bablu Kumar has been posted as SSP, Saharanpur, Pramod Kumar Pandey will be the new DM, the official said.

No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed that the top officials were removed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure as they could not control the situation in Saharanpur district. Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste based clashes repeatedly this month.

Violence again erupted on Tuesday claiming the life of a man while unidentified gunmen shot and seriously injured another person Wednesday.

DIG, security, Vijay Bhushan who was sent by the government on Tuesday to camp in Saharanpur has been named the new DIG of the area while it is awaited as to who will be the new Divisional Commissioner.

