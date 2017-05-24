NDA provided corruption-free governance in 3 years, says Amit Shah

Nalgonda: BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led NDA government has provided corruption-free and transparent government for the last three years and enhanced the image of the country in all spheres including defending borders with “surgical strikes”.

“I can proudly tell that the way this government has functioned, even our rival did not level a single allegation of corruption,” he claimed.

Mr Shah was addressing a press conference here on the second day of his tour of Nalgonda district as part of Pandit Deenda-yal Upadhyaya Centenary celebrations Vistarak Yojana. He visited two villages along with TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman, and BJP floor leader G. Kishan Reddy and answered a volley of questions with crisp answers and quips. “We took over the reins of the country after UPA was in power for 10 years steeped in scams. As much as Rs 12 lakh crore scam came to the fore. UPA government was hit by policy paralysis. There was no security to our borders. During this period, BJP under the leadership of Modiji formed NDA government. On May 26, Modi government completes three years in office,” he said.

Amit Shah: Surgical strikes displayed our strength

India’s economy is the fastest growing in the world. From 4.4 per cent growth it is touching 7.6 per cent. Inflation has come down, prices of essential commodities have come down, GDP growth has increased and foreign reserves have broken all records, he intoned.

He said the Jan Dhan programme has provided 28 crore households with bank accounts, five crore gas cylinders for the poor under the Ujwala programme, loans to small businesses, and Constitutional status to OBC panel.

“Through the surgical strike we showed our strength, by releasing 104 satellites we proved leadership in technology, took steps to cleanse political system, led Paris accord for clean environment, took up demonetisation to check black money, provided one rank one pension, 13,000 villages provided power by 2018, brought laws for benami property, evacuee properties, action against shell companies, 51 lakh new PANs registered, introduced digital transaction, generic medicines for poor, providing stent from Rs 7000 to Rs 40,000, soil health card to farmers, 4.5 crore poor provided toilets besides several programmes for uplift of poor and other sections of people,” he went on.

After Narendra Modi led BJP government came to power, BJP improved its position in all the elections and won in majority of them. Sixty per cent of the country is under BJP government. There are 13 BJP CMs, 330 MPs and 4 alliance partners, he remarked.

“BJP is now a strong party. We launched clean money portal, GST, removed red beacons. We are planning big, he said.