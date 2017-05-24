Nation, Politics

Telangana will be beginning of BJP’s foray into South India: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 2:12 am IST
BJP national president Amit Shah confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will bring victory in Telangana.
BJP national president Amit Shah greets a family during his door-to-door campaign to raise awareness on the Modi government’s achievements at Peddadevulapalli, Nalgonda district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
Peddadevulapalli, Nalgonda: BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Telangana state would be the stepping stone for the party’s foray into South India.

He also said that while the Narendra Modi government is working for ‘Vikas’ and ‘Jan Kalyan’, at the same time it has stood like a rock when faced with external threats and raised the morale of armed forced with surgical strikes.

“I personally feel Telangana should be the beginning of the BJP’s foray into South India. The party should be strengthened from here. The way Telangana unit (BJP) is functioning since the past two years and trying to strengthen party in every village, I am confident that BJP will form the government too in 2019 ,” he said.

Amit Shah addressed BJP’s polling booth committee members after interacting with some households on the second day of his tour of Nalgonda district.

He said that he was glad that of the 3,000 residents of the village, 80 per cent attended the meeting.  

The BJP national president said that the state would play a major role in the NDA government’s vikas yatra (journey of development).

Under the vistar yatra programme, the party would be strengthened from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari and Assam to Gujarat, he said.

Slamming the TRS government for the second day, Amit Shah said: “Friends, we are not far away from Hyderabad, but when I visited the villages I found drinking water scarcity, lack of toilet, farmlands destroyed due to chemical factories, no jobs, idle youth, women, widows facing pension problems. I am sure Telangana government has failed in taking the schemes launched by the Centre to the people.”

He said that the Modi government had introduced several schemes for the poor, Dalits, adivasis, women, farmers, workers and youth in the last three years, all aimed at their uplift.

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah visit to change Telangana politics, says BJP

Telangana BJP president said that the BJP has in principle decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own in the state.
13 May 2017 1:10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Modi more powerful than atom bomb, says Telangana BJP

With the “Modi weapon” the BJP is sure to come to power in Telangana in 2019, says state BJP president.
17 May 2017 12:59 AM

